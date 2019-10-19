Amid a row over the BJP suggesting Veer Savarkar's name for the Bharat Ratna, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said had it not been for him, the First War of Independence in 1857 would have been regarded as a revolt. Stressing the need to rewrite history from India's point of view, Shah credited Savarkar for calling the 1857 rebellion as India's first independence struggle.

Referring to eminent historians in the audience and on the dais, he said, "It is my request to all that there is a need to rewrite the Indian history from India's point of view but without blaming anyone."

