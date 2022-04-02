Riding on Punjab high, Kejriwal seeks a chance in Gujarat to oust 'arrogant' BJP

Saying that he didn't come here to "defeat BJP or Congress" but to make "Gujarat and Gujaratis win", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched his party's public outreach by conducting a roadshow — Gaurav Tiranga Yatra — in Ahmedabad ahead of the state Assembly polls slated for the end of 2022.

Flanked by newly-elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and local leaders on a truck, Kejriwal said, "Twenty-five years of rule has made the BJP arrogant as they don't listen to the public. Like people of Punjab and Delhi, give AAP a chance in Gujarat and people will forget all other parties."

The roadshow started from Mata Khodiyar temple in Nikol and ended in Bapunagar.

Sporting a tilak on his forehead, Kejriwal's speech was laced with patriotism and boasted of the party's "achievement in uprooting corruption from Delhi and Punjab". The party also showed off Delhi's famous Mohalla Clinic on the truck during the roadshow. Thousands of AAP supporters and workers were waving the tricolour as patriotic songs played in the background.

"I don't know how to do politics but I know how to end corruption. Corruption is over in Delhi. Mann has ended it in Punjab in ten days. If you don't believe me, then call a friend in Punjab and ask. If someone asks for money in Delhi, Kejriwal is feared and in Punjab, Mann is feared," Kejriwal said.

In a brief speech, Punjab CM Mann said, "Delhi and Punjab are sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat."

The two AAP leaders, in the state for a two-day visit, visited Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram. AAP MP Raghav Chadha and newly appointed Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak will meet with Kejriwal and Mann to chalk out plans for the upcoming polls.

Watch latest videos by DH here: