Rift in Opposition camp over continuation of protest outside Parliament

Signalling confusion and differences in the ranks, suspended MPs appeared to have ignored senior Opposition leaders' nudge not to resume their dharna on Friday that was halted for a day, as the funeral of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was taking place.

The Opposition MPs, barring those of Trinamool Congress who walked out from Rajya Sabha, also attended the proceedings of the Upper House like they did the day before in honour of Gen Rawat, who died in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

Barring three MPs who were out of town, nine other suspended MPs continued to sit at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House before they called it a day in the afternoon. MPs from Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, DMK and NCP, among others, attended the House proceedings.

There is also discontent within the Opposition parties for not stepping up the protest against the suspension of MPs and making it a political fight with senior CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem suggesting that a protest programme should be organised in Jantar Mantar with suspended lawmakers and national leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury in attendance. Kareem also suggested that Opposition should organise a seminar of Constitutional experts to explain how the suspension was "flawed and unconstitutional".

Sources said leaders of some Opposition parties, especially the Left, wanted an escalated protest. They were of the view that there is a need to take the protest outside Parliament and make a case out of it.

The Opposition leaders will be meeting again coming Monday to discuss further course of action.

During a meeting called by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, it was decided to continue the suspension of the dharna as well as not disrupting the House.

Sources said AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav suggested that the Opposition should continue with the suspension of dharna and should not disrupt the House, as Gen Rawat’s funeral would be held in the national capital later in the day. The AAP leader said they should keep people’s sentiments in mind, as the last rites are being held here, and the ruling BJP could use it against them.

The proposal got the support of Congress, RJD and other parties and it was decided that the decision of the meeting would be conveyed to the suspended MPs. When the collective decision was conveyed to Trinamool leaders, who are not attending meetings called by Congress, they were not enthusiastic about it.

A suspended Trinamool MP asked what was the logic for suspending the protest for another day, as they have already expressed their tributes. Similar sentiments were shared by other suspended MPs, though a section among them said that they would abide by the common decision. A senior leader who was assigned to communicate the decision of the meeting, however, did not meet them.

A group of suspended MPs also visited the residence of Gen Rawat and paid homage before winding up the day's protest.

On Friday, only a few lawmakers like Karti Chidambaram, Benny Behanan (both Congress), Sougata Roy, Sukhendhu Shekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Nadimul Haque (Trinamool Congress), Jaya Bachchan (Samajwadi Party), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Manoj K Jha (RJD) visited the dharna site before the protesters called it a day.

