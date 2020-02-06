Right to internet not Fundamental Right, use internet but you cannot create violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Claiming that the Supreme Court never said right to internet is a Fundamental Right, Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that communication of ideas and views through Internet are part of Rundamental Right to speech and expressions.

"The Supreme Court...has clearly stated that no lawyer argued that right to Internet is a Fundamental Right...This kind of misconception needs to be corrected. What the Supreme Court has stated is that for communication of your ideas and views the use of Internet will also to be held a part of your Fundamental Right of speech and expression," Prasad said in reply to a query in Rajya Sabha.

He emphasised that the Constitution which provides rights lays equal stress on its regulation, saying "Use Internet but you cannot create violence...and weaken unity, integrity and security of nation."

To an another by Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prasad on internet restriction in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said whether it is a BJP government or a non-BJP government, Internet has been restricted on several times on account of its abuse.

He said a committee at the Centre comprising the Home Secretary, the Law Secretary and the IT Secretary reviews it periodically while there are committees in states too.

"Once the Supreme Court itself has declared that the use of Internet to propagate one's views and ideas will be held to be Fundamental Right...I will like to flag...this will also be subject to reasonable restrictions...for public order, for security and integrity of India," he said.

Voice, SMS and landline services have been restored in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, while Broadband functional in Jammu division.