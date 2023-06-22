RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary to skip Opposition meet on June 23, cites family programme

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has informed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he will skip the Opposition meeting on Friday due to a "pre-scheduled" family programme but called the exercise an "important milestone in the path of Opposition unity".

In a letter to Nitish, the RLD Rajya Sabha MP said it is the need of the hour to unite the Opposition parties sharing the same ideology at a time when "authoritarian and communal forces" are posing a threat to the democracy and social harmony in the country.

"By discussing the important problems and challenges of the country, the entire Opposition can present a far-reaching, practical plan in front of the public," Chaudhary wrote.

He said they could bring a "meaningful change in the country" in line with the aspirations of youth, women, farmers and the underprivileged sections of the society. "I am sure that this meeting will prove to be an important milestone in the path of Opposition unity. Best wishes for the success of the objective," he said.