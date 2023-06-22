RLD chief to skip Jun 23 Oppn meet, cites family event

RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary to skip Opposition meet on June 23, cites family programme

In a letter to Nitish, the RLD Rajya Sabha MP said it is the need of the hour to unite the Opposition parties

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 17:04 ist
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. Credit: PTI Photo

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has informed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he will skip the Opposition meeting on Friday due to a "pre-scheduled" family programme but called the exercise an "important milestone in the path of Opposition unity".

Also read | Opposition to kickstart 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle, chart course of action to take on BJP

In a letter to Nitish, the RLD Rajya Sabha MP said it is the need of the hour to unite the Opposition parties sharing the same ideology at a time when "authoritarian and communal forces" are posing a threat to the democracy and social harmony in the country.

"By discussing the important problems and challenges of the country, the entire Opposition can present a far-reaching, practical plan in front of the public," Chaudhary wrote. 

He said they could bring a "meaningful change in the country" in line with the aspirations of youth, women, farmers and the underprivileged sections of the society. "I am sure that this meeting will prove to be an important milestone in the path of Opposition unity. Best wishes for the success of the objective," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Rashtriya Lok Dal
Jayant Chaudhary
Patna
Nitish Kumar
BJP
Mallikarjun Kharge
Rahul Gandhi
Mamata Banerjee
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
Akhilesh Yadav
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect

Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 