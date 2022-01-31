Role of women continuously expanding, women commissions need to widen their scope of work: PM

The role of the National Commission for Women will have to increase in scope, PM Narendra Modi said on Monday while speaking at the Commission’s 30th Founding Day.

He said that as the role of women continues to expand, it is the need of the hour. “All the women's commissions of the country will have to increase their scope and give a new direction to the women of their states,” PM Modi said during his virtual address.

Also present were union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani, ministers of state Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and Darshana Jardosh, and NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

During his address, PM Modi said that the role of women is changing and about 70% beneficiaries of the micro-credit scheme Mudra Yojna are women. “The country has seen a three-fold increase in the number of women self-help groups in the last 6-7 years. More than 60,000 startups that have emerged after 2016, and 45% have at least one woman director,” the prime minister said.

Modi also said that since 2015, 185 women have been honoured with Padma Awards, and this year too, 34 women were awarded in different categories.

The Commission, a statutory body to look at issues concerning women, was formed on January 31, 1992, as per the National Commission for Women Act 1990. Congress MP Jayanti Patnaik was the first chairperson, and since then, the commission has been headed by 10 women. Some of its famous members include finmin Nirmala Sitharaman.

In August 2014, former WCD minister Maneka Gandhi sent a proposal to the Cabinet to give the Commission powers at par with the National Human Rights Commission and give it the rights of a civil court with the power to conduct judicial proceedings with the power to summon. The law ministry, however, turned it down saying that the NCW was not qualified enough.

