Row over EC's meet: Govt says letter was for secretary or an official representative, not CEC

Amid a controversy over a government communication reportedly calling the Chief Election Commissioner to a meeting, the law ministry on Saturday said that the letter was meant for a secretary of the poll panel or a representative of the CEC, and the subsequent virtual interaction with the CEC and two ECs was to iron out differences over electoral reforms.

In a statement, the law ministry said that the Prime Minister's Office had written to the cabinet secretary, the law secretary and the legislative secretary for a meeting on November 16 on common electoral rolls.

"It was not addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner. Since the Election Commission of India has the necessary expertise and mandate regarding electoral roll and in the light of the previous letters of the Chief Election Commissioner addressed to the Law Minister, Secretary, Legislative Department thought it appropriate to invite officials of the Election Commission to this meeting," the statement read.

Also Read | Congress slams Modi govt for summoning EC chief to PMO

The letter by the legislative department was addressed to Secretary and the final operative paragraph of the letter also requested the Secretary, the Election Commission of India to attend the meeting, it said.

"After receipt of the letter by the ECI, the Chief Election Commissioner spoke to Secretary, Legislative Department expressing his displeasure over the expression in the middle part of the letter which gave an impression that it was expected of the CEC to attend the meeting. Secretary, Legislative Department clarified that the letter was for Secretary or a representative of the CEC familiar with the subject to attend the meeting," the statement said.

The November 16 meeting was to finalise the cabinet note on some of the reforms and it was held virtually, the ministry said.

Also Read | PMO holds interaction with CEC Sushil Chandra, ECs on electoral reforms; sources say no impropriety

"The subsequent interaction with the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners was an informal one and meant for ironing out two or three aspects for the final proposal," the statement said.

The opposition has hit out at the government, claiming that by "summoning" CEC to the PMO, the government has undermined the autonomy of the poll panel.

The Congress is likely to move a notice Monday for adjournment of proceedings in Lok Sabha over the issue.