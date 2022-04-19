Row over political link of Delhi violence accused

With the arrest of the alleged main accused in Delhi communal violence, the BJP and AAP accused each other regarding the political affiliation of the man in question even as a kind of letter war broke out among parties over the incident.

A day after the BJP sought to weave a narrative asking, “Why masterminds of the incident were found associated with a particular party” and reminding that the “main accused of 2020 Delhi riots” Tahir Hussain was also “an AAP councillor”, Kejriwal’s party on Tuesday tweeted pictures of Ansar Sheikh with saffron leaders. AAP alleged “Mastermind of Jahangirpuri Violence - Ansar - is a BJP Leader.”

Sharing the pictures, the AAP went into a campaign mode on social media claiming “the truth of the mastermind of Jahangirpuri riots. BJP’s Script EXPOSED. BJP provokes riots”.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari earlier asked “Is AAP running a riots factory?”

Read | Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent NSA

AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of “engineering riots not only in Delhi but in seven states between Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti” because “it is the BJP which gets political mileage out of riots.”

Quoting a reply in Parliament by the Centre regarding figures of communal riots in the last five years, the AAP asked, “In four years, the Modi government has given 3,400 riots in the country. How many schools/hospitals has he built? How much employment has he generated?”

However, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans alleged that the violence was carried out to tarnish Modi’s image ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi reminded how violence and clashes had taken place in Delhi in February 2020 as well during the visit of then US President Donald Trump.

While a BJP delegation met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana seeking a probe into the communal clashes and the AAP connection to the main accused, a fact-finding report of Left parties has claimed that the Jahangirpuri violence was part of “agenda” of Sangh affiliates to “use religious occasions to create communal disharmony”.

Watch latest videos by DH here: