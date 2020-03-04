Row over Rahul Gandhi's visit to riot torn areas

Rahul Gandhi’s sudden decision to visit riot-hit areas of Delhi caught the ruling BJP off-guard, which is facing a combined Opposition onslaught in both the Houses of Parliament on the issue of violence.

While supporters of the BJP dismissed Gandhi’s visit to the trouble-torn region as “tragedy tourism”, the social media played big a video clip of a woman in riot-hit Brijpuri blaming Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi’s “aar ya paar” remarks for the violence that singed the city.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri asked whether Rahul Gandhi, who has come from Italy just six days back, has taken “screening test at the airport”.

"First you will provoke riots. After that, you visit to calm the tempers. But I want to ask you, did you take the precautions before going there or you want to spread the infection further," Bidhuri said.

On the day of Rahul’s visit to riot-hit regions, BJP leader from Delhi Tajinder Bagga reminded the Congress of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Remembering the 10,000 Sikhs, who were not saved," he tweeted tagging an earlier tweet of Rahul Gandhi, who had taken a dig at the Centre saying "Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred."

The Congress which was playing safe on the issue of anti-CAA protests has clearly taken a lead on the issue of violence in Delhi, a state that it ruled for 15 consecutive years in the past, but won no seats in last two assembly polls.

While Rahul Gandhi is the first prominent leader to visit the riot-hit areas, Sonia Gandhi had on last Thursday taken a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue. On Friday last, Sonia, the interim Congress president, set up a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi.

Earlier, a meeting of the top decision-making body of the party, Congress Working Committee, held on last Wednesday saw the party shedding its initial inhibition on the issue. The party was apparently wary of giving the BJP a tool to polarise the people on the issue.

The five-member delegation comprising of AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, party in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar, a veteran politician from Bihar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, will be submitting a report to Sonia on the riots soon.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari meanwhile said his party has decided not to celebrate Holi in Delhi this year keeping in mind the incidents of violence that have hurt the social integrity and harmony, while the ruling AAP has sent a team of civil volunteers on the ground to help Delhi victims. Its MLAs and workers distributed relief materials to riot victims.

The Congress party, which for quite some time has not been much of a player in Delhi politics, has galvanised into action for last few days, evoking conflicting responses on social media.