Rs 52 lakh gold donation to temple makes Telangana abuzz with talk of KCR’s foray into national politics

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and his family, offered special prayers and presented 1.160 kg gold to the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday.

Himanshu Rao, son of Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao—who is also Chandrashekar Rao’s son—presented a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh towards over 1 kg gold. KCR had announced he would donate, on behalf of his family, for the gold coating of the temple’s gopuram.

The temple visit and his “grand” contribution came at a time when Telangana was abuzz with talks that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief might finally, and formally, announce his foray into national politics, and a new party name next week on the occasion of Dasara.

Janata Dal (United) leader, and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, after meeting with KCR in Hyderabad on September 11, tweeted, “KCR will take a plunge into national politics around 2023 Karnataka assembly elections and before Vijayadashami festival.”

Political observers saw the timing of KCR’s Yadadri temple as that for the “almighty’s blessings” before his national politics foray.

In his second term as the chief minister, KCR had been talking about “the need of setting up an alternative political and development agenda for the nation.”

In the last one year or so, KCR had met with almost all the top non-Congress, non-BJP leaders, chief ministers including Nitish Kumar, in what has been seen as his effort to cobble up a “federal front.”

However, in the past few months, the Telangana Chief Minister revealed his intention of launching a “national party” likely to be named “Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti” on the lines of his two-decade old TRS.

To firm up his plans, KCR also held consultations with political strategists, meetings with a gamut of political leaders, including some not-so-active veterans such as former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich TRS is reportedly planning to procure a 12-seater jet plane, to cost about Rs 80 crore, to facilitate KCR’s easy touring in other states, to go ahead with his national venture.

In KCR’s own statement during the TRS plenary in April, his party is a Rs 1,000 crore entity, sitting on a cash reserve of over Rs 860 crore, including fixed deposits and electoral bond funds.