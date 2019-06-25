RS adjourned for 3 hrs as mark of respect for Saini

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for three hours on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the late BJP member Madan Lal Saini.

The decision to adjourn the Upper House till 2 pm was taken at a meeting of leaders of about 15 parties, which was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday morning.

The government is keen that the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address be completed by Tuesday to enable the prime minister to reply to the debate before the prime minister leaves for Japan for the G20 summit on Wednesday.

As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, the sources said.

But when sitting member Kalyan Ray of the CPI died in 1984, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour and later took up the business.

Another reference was given by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad that when former Minister of state for external affairs E Ahmed, a Lok Sabha member, died, the budget was presented as scheduled.

Saini (75) died on Monday while he was being treated at the Hematology Department at AIIMS in Delhi.

He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur.

On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health.