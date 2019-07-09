RS adjourned over till 2 pm over Karnataka crisis

The morning session of Rajya Sabha was washed out on Tuesday, the first time this session, as Congress MPs insisted on a discussion on political developments in Karnataka where they accused the BJP of indulging in orchestrating the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

It was not just Congress MPs but Trinamool Congress lawmakers too protested demanding a discussion on budget proposals to disinvest 42 Public Sector Units (PSUs).

The MPs from both the parties rushed to the Well of the House after the Chair disallowed their plea to discuss the issues by suspending the business of the House.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 am, Congress and Trinamool MPs were on their feet and as the protest continued, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for one hour.

When the House re-assembled for Question Hour at 12 noon, the scene continued and Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Congress MPs from Karnataka led by BK Hariprasad wanted the House to suspend the business and discuss Karnataka but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed it and went ahead with Zero Hour.

Outside the House, Hariprasad accused the BJP of "orchestrating" defection of Congress and JD(S) MPs.

"We wanted the House to discuss this. The Chairman said we can discuss it as a Zero Hour issue. But this is much more a serious issue and the business should have been suspended," he said.

He said it was the sixth time in a year the BJP is attempting to topple the government. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are behind all these," he said.

Rajeev Gowda, another Congress MP from Karnataka, told DH that the BJP is "going berserk to destabilise" the coalition government.

"This is really tragic. This shows they are hungry for power. They are using all illegal means," he said.

Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain told DH that after getting the Lok Sabha mandate, the BJP thinks it is their right to topple governments led by Opposition parties.

"They have done this in the past too. They did this in Meghalaya, Manipur and Goa. This clearly shows their lust for power. In Karnataka, they know they cannot get a majority and that is why they are making MLAs resign so that the strength of the House comes down," he said.