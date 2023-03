RS adjourned till 2 pm, Chairman Dhankhar says BJP, Opposition took 'rigid stance'

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after the proceeding began on Thursday.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha started its proceedings, BJP MPs raised slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology for his democracy remarks in London.

Opposition Congress MPs also protested, seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Amid ruckus, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house till 2 pm

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amid uproariou scenes by both treasury benches and Opposition members.

Earlier, Dhankhar rejected 12 notices, under rule 267, seeking discussion on the allegations against Adani by setting aside the business of the day.

Congress MPs, including Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Jebi Mather Hisham, Rajneet Ranjan, Kumar Ketkar, Syed Nasir Hussain and Neeraj Dangi, had given notices to discuss the "government's failure to constitute JPC to investigate the charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani Group", he said.

"I can assure you I go through each of the notices very carefully," Dhankhar said.

"It is after deep deliberation that I indicate that these issues could have been raised earlier and there are avenues available where these issues could be raised. The resultant situation is precious time of the House which could be utilised to transact listed business in larger public interest and help us carry out our constitutional obligations, we have not been able to do so."

Prior to the adjournment, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks in Parliament.

"It is important that the nation hears an apology from the leader of their party (Congress) who is responsible for causing so much discredit to the country and to the Parliament," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muraleedharan and other floor leaders had met Dhankar in his chamber.