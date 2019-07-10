RS adjourned till 2 pm over Karnataka political crisis

The morning session of the Rajya Sabha was completely washed away on Wednesday as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm as Congress MPs protested demanding a discussion on political developments in Karnataka where they accused the BJP of indulging in orchestrating the fall of the coalition government led by JD(S).

Soon after obituary references and tabling of papers, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected a notice given by Congress member Rajiv Gowda seeking suspension of Zero Hour so that a discussion on political developments in Karnataka can be taken up.

Congress members started shouting slogans against the BJP, forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

When the din continued when the House met at 12 pm, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

This is the second day that the house is being disrupted after Congress protests over political developments in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, the Upper House did not transact any business due to protests by Congress members over the same issue.