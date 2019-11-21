RS adjourned till noon as opposition members protest

Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday till noon as Opposition parties protested demanding the suspension of zero hour and allow discussion on the issue of electoral bonds and privatisation of state-owned firms.



Soon after laying of listed papers by ministers on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from several members to suspend business and take up discussions on the RBI's objection to electoral bonds, and disinvestment of PSUs.



"They (the notices) do not warrant suspension of other business and (notices) taken upon priority," he said.

When Congress members were on their feet and held protests, Naidu said it was the prerogative of the Chair to decide which discussions should be taken or not. When Opposition members continued their protest, Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

