RS members: Send Transgender bill to select committee

Several members in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded the government to sent a bill on protection of rights of transgenders to a parliamentary select committee for further review.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders, was moved for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha in August.

As soon as he moved the bill, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva moved an amendment to the motion that it be sent to a select committee.

However, Gehlot said the bill deals with various aspects like definition (of transgender), medical insurance, (inclusion of them under) workers definition and the redressal of their grievances.

Highlighting the shortcomings in the bill, TMC member Shanta Chhetri said it does not provide for guidelines for taking a decision for approving an application for gender determination or change by the district magistrate.

Echoing a similar view, Congress member Rajeev Gowda also asked the minister to send the bill to select committee for review.

He stated the bill provides that transgender children should not be separated from their parents, which should be replaced by transgender persons.