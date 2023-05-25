RS MP Sushil Gupta is new AAP's Haryana unit president

RS MP Sushil Gupta appointed AAP's Haryana unit president

Gupta has emerged as the party's prominent face in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Chandigarh,
  • May 25 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday constituted its Haryana unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president with an eye on assembly polls in the state next year.

Gupta has emerged as the party's prominent face in the state.

Ashok Tanwar, former state Congress chief who joined the AAP after a brief association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April last year, has been appointed as the party's campaign committee chairman, according to a notification issued by AAP national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Journalist-turned-politician Anurag Dhanda has been named as senior state vice president and Balbir Singh Saini as state vice president.

Saini, former Haryana Minister and INLD leader, had joined the AAP in March last year.

Chowdhary Nirmal Singh has been appointed as the AAP's national joint secretary.  

The announcement of the new office bearers by the AAP's Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to further strengthen its base in the state, where polls are due next year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
India News
Haryana
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 