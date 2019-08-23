RSS chief may not be invited for Guru Nanak’s Jayanti

A discussion to extend an invitation to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev has been aborted, it is learnt.

The mega celebration, which is likely to coincide with the opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib corridor connecting India and Pakistan, will commence in November. The name of the RSS chief as an invitee for the celebrations cropped up during high-level discussions chaired by Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. But the suggestion found no takers.

Punjab government under chief minister Amarinder Singh plans to celebrate the occasion in a big way, including a four-day event at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, which is the corridor connect from India to Kartarpur in Pakistan.

The celebration will be showcased as an epitome of universal brotherhood where a multitude of spiritual leaders of all faiths and religions are likely to converge.

The government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab on November 8 to flag off a Jatha (combine of religious people) to Pakistan. Sources say that the chief minister will send invites to Pope Francis, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the Shankaracharya of Puri. Muslim spiritual leaders will also be on the guest list. The function at Dera Baba Nanak will be held from November 8 to 11.

Kartarpur corridor to open

Despite escalating hostilities post the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A, Pakistan on Thursday made it clear that the Kartarpur project will not be stalled and that Pakistan was ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims from across the border in November.

The ensuing celebrations and the opening of the historic Kartarpur corridor have a special emotive connect with people, especially Sikhs. The Kartarpur corridor will connect the shrine where Sikh Guru Nanak spent the last few years of his life. Until now, the only way people could pay obeisance to the revered Sikh shrine was through a binocular placed on the Indian side for pilgrims.