RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to hold deliberations in Raipur from September 7

Bhagwat arrived in Raipur on Tuesday evening on a seven-day visit

  Sep 07 2022, 10:16 ist
  updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:59 ist
This is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh. Credit PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale will hold meetings in Raipur for three days from Wednesday to chalk out plans for the upcoming national coordination meeting of organisations inspired by the RSS, a Sangh functionary said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (national coordination meeting) of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS will be held in the Chhattisgarh capital from September 10. It will also be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, he said.

Bhagwat arrived in Raipur on Tuesday evening on a seven-day visit. RSS Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Hosabale and other national office-bearers have already arrived here, the functionary said.

Bhagwat, Hosabale and other national office-bearers will be holding meetings for three days beginning Wednesday to chalk out plans for the coordination meeting which will be held in the Jainam Manas Bhavan in front of Raipur airport, he said.

This is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh where the Assembly elections are scheduled next year.

“The coordination meeting will share the information related to activities of the respective organisations, besides discussing coordinated efforts on topics related to environment, family awareness and social harmony,” the functionary said. Issues related to education and ideological sectors, economy, social and national security will also be discussed, he added. 

