RSS to revamp its structure in West Bengal

With the BJP's infighting and internal rifts reaching a flashpoint in West Bengal, the RSS has decided to reorganise its structural design at the grassroots level and carry out an extensive expansion programme across the state. The decision was taken during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the state last week.

As a part of the new organisational model, the RSS has decided to recruit nearly 1000 whole-timers to the party. "In rural areas, where there is a panchayat system, one whole-timer or 'Pracharak' will be recruited in each Gram Panchayat (Mandal). In the municipal and corporation areas there will be one whole-timer in each ward," RSS spokesperson Biplab Roy said.

Being a full-timer is not a new thing in Bengal politics. The whole-timers in the Left parties not only carried out the policies and the responsibilities entrusted to them at the grassroots level but also provided the party with a detailed demographic and socio-political mapping of the particular area, which, in turn, helped the party in formulating its strategies.

Also read — Lessons learnt, RSS now devoted to ensuring BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Although the design of the Left parties was clearly spelt out, it is still not clear what will be the exact responsibility of the Pracharaks in the RSS.

When asked about it, a senior state leader of the RSS said: "There are some areas where we have worked extensively and there are some areas where we are yet to reach out to the people. In the places where we have a presence, the Pracharaks will work to strengthen the organisation and in the places where we are yet to have a footmark, the Pracharaks will work as our representatives and implement the philosophy of the organisation. People need to know us before they accept us."

The decision to reorganise the organisation in the state percolates from an important organisational meet that took place in Dharwad of Karnataka this October. According to senior members of the party, the Sangh is targeting to add around 700 more shakhas (branches) to its existing network of 1,900 shakhas in West Bengal by 2024. The decision is a part of the discussions between members and 'Sarsanghchalak' (Chief) Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to the state.

Also read — Crypto transactions should be recognised as asset class, regulated centrally: RSS body

A second project that the RSS intends to work on is to discover and highlight the role of unsung heroes in the freedom struggle as well as highlight the institutions and places that played an important part in the struggle. Sangh members have also been instructed to initiate or encourage training that helps people earn a livelihood.

The Sangh, during its two-day Chintan Programme, has suggested that the younger members be assigned a two-year responsibility, and seniors to take days off from work, as and when needed, for the campaign. "Sangh is not different from society and we need to sync with the social movement," it stated.

Political analysts believe that with the corporation and municipal elections around the corner, the decision to reorganise the mother organisation of the BJP is an effort to regain the ground that has been lost after the assembly polls in the state. "The Sangh has already carved out a new zone in March this year, spreading its activities to three zones instead of two. It is expected that the Sangh will be spreading its network keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections in 2024," a political analyst said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: