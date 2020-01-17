RSS 'unconcerned' over CAA protests, Sangh workers to create awareness

'Unconcerned' over the raging protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in different parts of the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to deploy its cadres to create awareness about the CAA in the public.

Speaking at an RSS meet in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, on Thursday evening Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat defended the CAA saying that it was in the ''interest of the country''.

In response to a query by one of the workers, Bhagwat said that there was no need to be 'worried' by the protests over the CAA and asked the workers to fan out among the people and remove the confusion on the Act.

''The CAA is good for the country....there is no need for backing out,'' he added.

''Some people are trying to create confusion on the issue....we all need to work together and remove it through seminars, meetings and other means,'' Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also said that the Sangh now had a ''limited role'' in the Ram Temple construction. ''We have a limited role in the formation of the Ram Temple Trust,'' he remarked.

Replying to another query by RSS workers, Bhagwat said that Kashi Vishwanath and Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura were not on the agenda of the Sangh.

The RSS is holding a four-day meeting at Moradabad from Thursday in which delegates from different parts of the country were taking part.