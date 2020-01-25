RSS veteran Dhanprakash Tyagi dies

RSS veteran Dhanprakash Tyagi died here on Friday at the age of 103.

Tyagi, who joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1943 in Delhi, worked in Ambala, Hisar, Shimla, Aligarh, Jaipur and several other places and was in jail when the RSS was banned.

He also played an important role in the expansion of the Sangh-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in Rajasthan, said RSS Jaipur office-bearer Sudama Sharma.

BJP state president Satish Poonia and other RSS and BJP leaders paid tributes to Tyagi.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.