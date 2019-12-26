RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata: Rahul Gandhi to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, saying "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video clip showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam.

"RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies)'.

Asked at an AICC briefing about the BJP's charge that the detention centres came up during the Congress rule, party's senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said, "It is the prime minister who said there are no detention centres and he should himself clarify the remarks made at the Ramlila ground. It is the prime minister who spoke untruth before people and it is he who should clarify and not us."

During his December 22 rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground, Modi alleged that the Opposition is trying to spread rumours about detention centres.

He also said that no detention centres are being set up in the country.