RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins Trinamool Congress

'The TMC is the second-largest Opposition party in Parliament and it has been my obvious choice,' Gokhale said

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 21:25 ist
RTI activist Sakhet Gokhale (2nd from right). Credit: Twitter/@AITC official

Gokhale, a well known Right to Information (RTI) activist, joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of the party’s vice president Yashwant Sinha and the Lok Sabha MP Sougata Ray.

He has been known to be a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He said that he had joined the Trinamool Congress because the second-largest opposition party was his obvious choice as it had taken an aggressive stand on issues of national importance. He lauded the way Trinamool Congress supremo and the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

“The fight to safeguard our democracy & its institutions needs all hands on deck. I hope to contribute in the best way I can,” he tweeted.

Gokhale filed RTIs on issues of national importance for several years. Most recently, he filed queries on bank loans and budgetary allocation for Pegasus, stated the Trinamool Congress.

