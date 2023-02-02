Ruckus in LS, RS over Adani report; Houses adjourned

Ruckus over Adani issue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Opposition demands probe; Houses adjourned till 2 pm

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the Question Hour, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 12:02 ist
Screengrab of the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Credit: Twitter / @Sansad TV

Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after they started on Thursday amid ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on Hindenburg report on Adani Group. 

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the Question Hour, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm. 

Track live updates of Budget Session Live here

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stated that none of the notices received fulfil the requirements under Rule 267, and hence, are declined. His decision was met with protests from members, following which Dhankar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha
India News
Indian Politics
Adani Enterprises
Hindenburg Adani report

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 