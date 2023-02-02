Ruckus over Adani issue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Opposition demands probe; Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after they started on Thursday amid ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the Question Hour, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Track live updates of Budget Session Live here

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stated that none of the notices received fulfil the requirements under Rule 267, and hence, are declined. His decision was met with protests from members, following which Dhankar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

More to follow...