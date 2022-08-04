S Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken in Cambodian capital

S Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh

S Jaishankar and Blinken discussed the situation in Sri Lanka, developments in Myanmar and other pressing global challenges at a meeting in Phnom Penh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 16:48 ist
US Secretary of State Blinken meets with India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday discussed the situation in Sri Lanka, developments in Myanmar and other pressing global challenges at a meeting in Phnom Penh.

It is understood that the rising tensions between China and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taipei also figured in the talks that took place on the margins of an ASEAN conclave in the Cambodian capital.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan from Thursday

"A warm conversation to start meetings on sidelines of ASEAN Ministerial in Phnom Penh. Discussed the ever strengthening India-US relationship and the global situation with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken," Jaishankar tweeted.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Blinken said the US and India are strong proponents of the ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific, according to the US State Department.

"We're both strong proponents of ASEAN centrality. We have a shared vision together for a free and open Indo-Pacific that we work on in so many different ways every single day," he said.

"And of course, we have some immediate challenges that we're both concerned with, to include the situation in Sri Lanka, Burma, and a number of other hot spots," he said.

"So I very much look forward to once again being able to go through a number of these issues with my friend, and then we'll both head over to our meetings," Blinken added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
India News
United States
ASEAN
World news

What's Brewing

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

 