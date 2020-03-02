S Jaishankar receives UN delegation on Palestine, discusses developments in West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday received a UN delegation on Palestine and discussed the latest developments in West Asia.

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People is visiting India to seek political and diplomatic support for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"Received delegation from the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. Exchanged views on the latest developments in West Asia," Jaishankar said in tweet.

India, which shares good relations with both Palestine and Israel, supports a two-state solution in which both Israel and a Palestinian state coexist peacefully.