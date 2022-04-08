Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi amid buzz of central leadership induction

Prominent Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met top party leader Rahul Gandhi here and discussed organisational issues.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.
The meeting comes amid speculation that Pilot, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister who rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, would be drafted into the central leadership.
Earlier, the Congress central leadership appeared to have brought peace in the Rajasthan unit by accommodating Pilot's supporters in the Gehlot Ministry and organisation.
Congress sources said they have more or less solved the organisational issues in its Rajasthan unit and Pilot is not unhappy with the developing situation. Pilot is said to be close to both the Gandhi siblings.
