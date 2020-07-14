Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM, state Congress chief

Sachin Pilot has been removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Pilot has also been removed as the state Congress chief.

Apart from Pilot, Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed as ministers.

Govind Singh Dotasara has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief.

Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy Chief Minister, announces Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/5tj3TJxZe8 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

More to follow...