Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM, state Congress chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 13:51 ist
Sachin Pilot has been removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister

Sachin Pilot has been removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Pilot has also been removed as the state Congress chief. 

Apart from Pilot, Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed as ministers. 

Govind Singh Dotasara has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. 

More to follow...

