Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, state Congress chief

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and as the President of the state unit of the party.

The decision to sack Pilot and two ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- was taken at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in the presence of AICC observers Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken and AICC General Secretaries Avinash Pande and K C Venugopal.

After the meeting, Surjewala also announced that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Rajasthan Congress President.

Congress also removed Mukhesh Bhakar from the post of Rajasthan Youth Congress President. Bhakar, a Pilot appointee, was replaced by Ganesh Ghogra as the Rajasthan Youth Congress President.

Soon after the meeting, Gehlot drove to the Raj Bhawan to apprise Governor Kalraj Mishra of the decisions.