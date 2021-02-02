SAD alleges Congress goons 'made an attempt on the life' of Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged that police-backed Congress goons "made an attempt on the life" of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was attacked in Punjab's Jalalabad, news agency ANI reported.
Three party workers who jumped to the president's rescue received bullet injuries, the party alleged.
More to follow...
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe