SAD alleges Congress goons attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD alleges Congress goons 'made an attempt on the life' of Sukhbir Singh Badal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 14:03 ist
Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday alleged that police-backed Congress goons "made an attempt on the life" of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was attacked in Punjab's Jalalabad, news agency ANI reported.

Three party workers who jumped to the president's rescue received bullet injuries, the party alleged. 

More to follow...

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal

What's Brewing

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

What GameStop is really worth

What GameStop is really worth

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

 