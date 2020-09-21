SAD delegation to meet Prez over Farm Bills today

SAD delegation led by Sukhbir Singh Badal to meet President Kovind over Farm Bills today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 12:40 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: PTI Photo

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal led by Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today at 4.30 pm, over the passage of Farm Bills in the Parliament, according to ANI

The two Bills were passed in Rajya Sabha amid high drama on Sunday with the Opposition MPs trooping to the Well of the House, shouting slogans, throwing the rule book at the Chair, breaking microphones and throwing papers.

More to follow... 

Shiromani Akali Dal
Ram Nath Kovind
Rajya Sabha

