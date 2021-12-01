SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

Before joining the BJP on Wednesday evening, Sirsa resigned from the post of president Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 21:54 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the next year's Punjab Assembly elections.

Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi Assembly, joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and national media in-charge Anil Baluni.

Before joining the BJP on Wednesday evening, Sirsa resigned from the post of president Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee -- to which he was elected as an SAD member.

In a tweet, Sirsa said: "With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff and people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest the upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity and nation remains the same."

Before his formal joining at the party headquarters here, Sirsa also met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"He worked for three years as president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. The BJP is strengthened with the joining of new faces. His joining will benefit the party in Punjab assembly polls. I welcome Sirsa," Shekhawat said.

After joining the party, Sirsa, a former MLA from Rajouri Garden in the national capital, thanked the BJP leadership.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shiromani Akali Dal
BJP
Punjab
Indian Politics
India News
JP Nadda
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 