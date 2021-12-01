SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the next year's Punjab Assembly elections.

Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi Assembly, joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and national media in-charge Anil Baluni.

Before joining the BJP on Wednesday evening, Sirsa resigned from the post of president Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee -- to which he was elected as an SAD member.

In a tweet, Sirsa said: "With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff and people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest the upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity and nation remains the same."

Honouring my commitment to raise issues of nation, my community and humanity, today I Join @BJP4India Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji and @JPNadda Ji pic.twitter.com/D3MiHuByf2 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 1, 2021

Before his formal joining at the party headquarters here, Sirsa also met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"He worked for three years as president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. The BJP is strengthened with the joining of new faces. His joining will benefit the party in Punjab assembly polls. I welcome Sirsa," Shekhawat said.

After joining the party, Sirsa, a former MLA from Rajouri Garden in the national capital, thanked the BJP leadership.

Check out DH's latest videos: