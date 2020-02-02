Saffron leader shot dead in Lucknow

Armed assailants shot dead prominent saffron leader and president of International Hindu Mahasabha, Ranjit Bachchan in the state capital on Sunday.

According to the police sources here, two motor-cycle borne assailants fired at Ranjit near a park in Hazratganj area of the city while he was taking a morning walk with a friend of his.

Bachchan's friend Ashish Srivastava was injured in the shoot out, sources said adding that he was admitted to the hospital.

The saffron leader, who hailed from Gorakhpur, the home town of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, sustained bullet injuries in his head and died on the spot. Senior police officials were on the spot and a hunt was launched to nab the culprits.

Bachchan's killing comes four months after another prominent saffron leader Kamalesh Tewari was shot dead at his office in the state capital last year. The alleged killers were arrested later and were currently in the jail.