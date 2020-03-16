Saffron leaders blame 'non-veg' for Cronavirus outbreak in India, seek ban on sale of meat

BJP Lok Sabha member Sakshi Maharaj and firebrand saffron leader Sadhvi Prachi have blamed 'non-vegetarian' foods behind the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Mathura on Monday, Sakshi Maharaj said that the COVID 19 outbreak in India was not as serious as was being projected.

''Thousands die in road accidents....no one bothers about them...only two people have died from coronavirus in the country and you (media) are making so much hue and cry,'' he remarked.

He said that there must be some kind of control on the non-veg food items. ''Only then we will be able to effectively fight the virus" he added.

Sadhvi Prachi too echoed similar sentiments and said that a complete ban should be imposed on sale of meat in the country. ''The viruses are spreading owing to killing of the animals...all meat shops should be closed,'' she said while speaking at a function at Shahajahanpur, about 175 kilometres from here on Monday.

No fresh cases of coronavirus was reported from the state in the past 24-hours. Official sources here said that some people had been put under observation in the isolation wards for suspected infection. Their samples had been sent for investigation, they said.