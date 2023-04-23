Saffron party leaders brainless: Nitish Kumar

Saffron party leaders brainless: Nitish on Bihar BJP chief’s ‘mitti mein mila denge’ remark

The state BJP president had said at a function here on Saturday that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 23 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 18:07 ist
Nitish Kumar (left) and Samrat Choudhary. Credit: PTI Photos

A day after Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party to dust in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Kumar said leaders of the saffron party have become “brainless”.

The JD(U) de facto leader was replying to a query from journalists about Choudhary’s remark that Kumar will be turned to dust (‘mitti mein mila denge’) in the next general elections for his “betrayal”.

“They (BJP) are brainless (Buddhihin) people. Tell him (Samrat Choudhary) to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him”.

The state BJP president had said at a function here on Saturday that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad to “pursue’ his prime ministerial ambitions.

“With the help of the the BJP, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister five times. Now the JD (U) will bite the dust….BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections in Bihar in 2025”.

Nitish had dumped the BJP and formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress and other parties in August 2022.

On his efforts to form an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said, “We are trying to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP. We will make all efforts and work unitedly.

“I recently met several opposition leaders in New Delhi. My aim is to unite opposition parties against the BJP before the general elections.

When asked about his plans to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kumar said, “Whenever, I meet her, I will inform you”.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Besides, he met several other opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar has already clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions.

On several occasions in the past, Kumar said he was looking forward to playing a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Nitish Kumar
BJP
Bihar
Patna
JD(U)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

 