Cornering ones political rival with the allegation of violence and bloodshed is a time-tested strategy of all the major parties in West Bengal. However, the BJP’s act of conducting “mass tarpan” on Saturday, for party workers who have been killed in alleged political violence, is the latest instance of the saffron party’s politics over the dead.

According to the state BJP leadership, 80 BJP workers lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal. However, the sombre ritual of offering prayers for the deceased was turned into a political event with full media presence.

BJP working president BJP Nadda’s speech at the event mostly comprised of potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rather than the measures his party has taken to help family members of the slain party workers.

The timing of the event, which is being held within a couple of months of BJP’s success in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, also raises several questions about its objective.

If the state BJP leadership’s claim that the concerned party workers were killed in political violence over the last few years is anything to go by, then it leaves one with the question as to why such rituals were not conducted earlier, before the BJP’s rise in the state.

Speaking to DH, noted political observer Maidul Islam said that the Left Front and TMC also indulged in such political battles over the dead but BJP’s move of holding mass tarpan is rather unheard of in Bengal.

“Involving such sombre religious rituals into politics is rather unique in Bengal,” said Islam, a faculty member of the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences.

This is not the first time the saffron party has resorted to such tactics.

Earlier this month, the state BJP leadership got into a tug-of-war with the police, over the body of party workers allegedly killed in political violence. While BJP and the worker’s family members hailing from Birbhum district demanded that the body be taken to the state BJP headquarters for party workers to pay homage, police did not allow it, arguing that it may create a law and order situation.

Controversy erupted when police took the body and whisked it away to Birbhum, allegedly without the family members’ consent. The incident turned into a media spectacle.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the BJP's 'mass tarpan' for slain party workers turns out to be of any help to their families or will end up as just another media spectacle organised by the party.