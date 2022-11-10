Salt on wounds of Sikhs: BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on MCD poll panel

Tytler on Cong MCD panel salt on Sikhs' wounds: BJP

The Congress came under attack from the BJP after it announced that Jagdish Tytler, accused in the ‘84 riots, will be part of its Delhi State Election Committee to oversee campaigns for the upcoming elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

Tytler is part of a 40-member committee the Congress announced on Thursday; the MCD elections are due on December 4. Results will be announced on December 7. 

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said that the move “rubs salt on wounds” of the Sikhs community. 

“@INCIndia rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” Singh tweeted. 

Another BJP leader from the Sikh community, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga alleged that the appointment proves the “anti-Sikh” mentality of Sonia Gandhi.

“Giving Jagdish Tytler a key role in the election committee points at Sonia Gandhi's anti-Sikh mentality. There can be no bigger proof than this that she has always stood with the killers of Sikhs,” Bagga wrote on twitter.  

This is not the first time that an appointment of Tytler has drawn criticism from the Sikhs, last year his appointment to Delhi Congress led to protests from the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, protestors alleged the Congress anti-Sikh stand was exposed.

