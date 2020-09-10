Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of selling country’s assets

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP government of selling country’s assets

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 10 2020, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 14:08 ist
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of selling the country’s assets as well “job opportunities for youths” with privatisation.

He also hit out at the ruling dispensation over lathi-charge on party protesters during ‘9baje9min’ campaign on Wednesday night.

"It is not understood whether BJP is running the government or selling the country's sources and resources. In the country and the state, they have sold toll, mandi (markets), government malls, ITI, polytechnic, airports, railways and insurance companies, and with privatisation, they have also sold job opportunities for youths,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtag #nahi_chahiye_bechu_sarkar.

"The days of BJP government which resorted to lathicharge on peaceful Samajwadi 'sipahi' are over. This is a cowardice act against those who are raising genuine demands of the unemployed. This violent act shows that a demoralised BJP has failed on all fronts," he said in another tweet with hashtag #NoMoreBJP.

The SP president also tagged pictures showing the police dragging a woman party worker during the protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Unemployment

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 