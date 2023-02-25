SP govt indulged in 'games of scams': Adityanath

Samajwadi Party indulged in 'games of scams' when they held power: Adityanath

'In their government,there was a game of laptop scam, a game of food grain scam, the game of Gomti riverfront scam,' Adityanath said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 25 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 19:37 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of indulging in a "game of scams" and said that a report has shown an embezzlement of Rs 97,000 crore during its reign.

He was speaking during the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the legislative assembly.

"In their government, there were only games and games. There was a game of laptop scam, a game of food grain scam, the game of Gomti riverfront scam. Now, a report of one of the scams is out," he said, adding, "In one tenure, there was a report of a scam amounting to Rs 97,000 crore."

However, the chief minister did not clarify to which matter the figure is related.

Also Read | Yogi-Akhilesh in fiery exchange as SP raises killing of key witness in MLA murder

"There was a game of recruitment scam in their tenure. The high court had made comments on the selection committees. There was corruption in recruitment, and a game of deceiving the talented (people)," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned the Muzaffarnagar riots and said a game was played by Ramvriksh Yadav in Mathura and a journalist named Jugendra Singh was burnt alive in Shahjahanpur.

He referred to a comment made in the House on February 23 by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav in the context of a football match.

"The other day, the opposition leader was discussing a new thing...it was about sports, saying that I was watching a match alone," the chief minister said, adding, "I am alone. I have come alone, and will go alone."

Adityanath also referred to a cricket match played by Yadav when he was the chief minister.

"I thought that the Leader of the Opposition is a very big player. It is possible that we may send his name for an award. If the name of the former CM comes for Major Dhyanchand award, then it is good. Let's see how he plays," he said.

Reading a Hindi news report, Adityanath said, "It is written that runs started flowing as soon as the CM arrived (to bat). In the 12th over, the chief minister hit a shot and it was caught by captain Alok Ranjan (the then chief secretary of UP). He was getting out on the first ball itself, but it was said to be a no-ball."

