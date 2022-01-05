Samajwadi Party leader killed, tension in Uttar Pradesh's Tulsipur

Samajwadi Party leader killed, tension in UP's Tulsipur

As soon as the news of the murder spread, his supporters gathered on the streets and staged protests

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 12:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Samajwadi Party leader and former chairman Nagar Panchayat Tulsipur, Firoz Pappu, has been murdered by unknown assailants.

The incident happened late Tuesday night. Police sources said that former chairman Firoz Pappu, 41, whose wife, Kahkashan, is the present chairperson of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat, was returning home from Jarwa when unknown miscreants attacked him with sharp edged weapons.

He was taken to the hospital in a serious condition where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

As soon as the news of the murder spread, his supporters gathered on the streets and staged protests, demanding the arrest of the attackers.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to disperse and sent the dead body for post-mortem.

Additional force has been deployed in the area in view of prevailing tension.

