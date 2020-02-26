Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody for faking son's birth certificate

Firebrand Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and party MP Azam Khan has been on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged fake birth certificate case involving his son.

Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam have also been arrested in the same case on the orders of a district court in Rampur, about 325 kilometres from here.

All of them will be under judicial custody till March 2.

Khan, his wife and son had surrendered before the court following issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them in connection with the case.

A complaint had been lodged with the police accusing Khan's son Abdullah of having two birth certificates carrying different dates. He was also accused of having two passports and two Pan cards containing varying information.

Khan and his wife were accused of preparing false affidavits to help Abdullah get these certificates.

SP leaders slammed the arrest and charged the BJP government with indulging in ''vendetta politics''. BJP denied the charge and said that the law was taking its own course.

Dozens of cases, including those of land grabbing, theft, violation of model code of conduct and making objectionable comment, have been registered against Khan in the past few months.

The Rampur police had recently filed a charge-sheet in the court against Azam in connection with his alleged ''objectionable'' remarks on film actress turned politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Azam was recently declared a ''land mafia'' by the UP government and his name was included in the list of people, who have found mention on the anti-land mafia portal.

Azam has been accused of grabbing lands of several local farmers. As many as 13 cases of land grabbing were registered against Azam in the past few weeks only.