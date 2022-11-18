Sambit Patra's office should also be sealed: Sisodia

Sambit Patra's office should also be sealed: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia's remark came after DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah's office was sealed for 'misusing' his office

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 13:42 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI file photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the office of ITDC Chairman Sambit Patra should also be sealed as he was the spokesperson of the BJP.

Sisodia's remark came after Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah's office was sealed late Thursday night for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

"Jasmine's office has been locked by L-G alleging that he is AAP spokesperson. Then office of Sambit Patra, who is Chairman ITDC, should also be sealed since he is spokesperson of BJP," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi L-G V K Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice chairman, DDC for "misusing" his office for political purposes.

An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of the Delhi Government on Thursday. In compliance of that order, the SDM Civil Lines sealed Shah's office.

An official said that Shah was given two opportunities to reply to the show cause notice issued on October 17 by the Director of the Planning Department but he failed to submit his reply. Instead, he informed that the reply was submitted to the Minister of the Planning Department.

