Sangh Parivar's Chhattisgarh challenge: Top RSS-BJP leaders meet in Raipur

As the top Sangh leadership congregates in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the next three days, their challenge would be to brainstorm a strategy to outmanoeuvre a rare Congress state unit that has shown remarkable agility to appropriate several of the BJP-RSS' ideological projects.

Despite differences between its top leaders, Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdeo, neither has the Congress shown susceptibility to the wiles of the Raman Singh-led BJP in Chhattisgarh.

On the eve of the meeting, the BJP appointed Om Mathur as the party in charge of the state, replacing D Purandeswari. That Mathur was recently included in the 15-member central election committee of the BJP, its second-highest decision-making body, suggests the importance of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh is crucial not merely because it sends 11 MPs to the Lok Sabha and is scheduled for Assembly polls in December 2023, four months before the Lok Sabha elections. But the success of the Congress experiments with cultural Hindutva and welfare in Chhattisgarh could become the template for the party to counter the BJP elsewhere in the country.

BJP chief J P Nadda's speech to party workers in Raipur on Friday - the BJP claimed 51,000 of its workers from 23,000 polling booths attended - was shorn of Hindutva rhetoric. Nadda slammed the Congress' dynasticism, alleged corruption and lack of development work in the state. Interestingly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat landed two days in advance for the annual coordination meeting of the Sangh Parivar. The top leadership of its 36 affiliates, including the BJP, VHP and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, which works among tribals, will be present in Raipur until September 12. The BJP is hopeful that Nadda's visit, his first as the party chief, and the coordination meeting will enthuse the rank and file for the upcoming battles.

In the run-up to the RSS meet, the Baghel-led Congress government announced that it would construct eight huge statues of Lord Ram (25 feet tall on a 16 feet pedestal) across Chhattisgarh by June 2023. Baghel inaugurated a 51 feet statue of Lord Ram last year as part of the Ram Van Gaman Path project. After a scheme to purchase cow dung from farmers, the Congress government launched a scheme to buy cow urine in July. It has consolidated its tribal outreach by procuring minor forest produce and delivering on its promise to farmers to increase the paddy MSP.

The state unit of the BJP also faces a problem of succession. BJP's Raman Singh ruled the state for 15 years from 2003 until the voters delivered the Congress a two-thirds majority in 2018. But the top BJP leadership hasn't unequivocally announced the 71-year-old as its face for the next elections. "Each of our workers is the face of our party," said an exasperated Purandeswari recently. Singh, sitting next to her, smiled feebly.

The previous year's coordination meeting of the RSS, postponed because of Covid-19, was held in Hyderabad in January. Telangana is another electorally crucial state for the BJP, and goes to the polls along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in December 2023.