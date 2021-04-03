Sangh teaches to attack, non-violent satyagraha makes farmers fearless, says Rahul Gandhi

Non-violent satyagraha makes farmers fearless: Rahul

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS , New Delhi,
  Apr 03 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 16:25 ist
He said he would take on the Sangh together with farmers. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sharpened his attack on the BJP-RSS, saying that they will "take on the Sangh together" and not stop until the farm laws are repealed, a day after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy came under attack.

"Their Sangh teaches them to attack, while non-violent satyagraha makes the farmers fearless. We will take on Sangh together -- we will only stop until the three anti-agriculture and anti-national laws are repealed," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Friday, stones were pelted at the convoy of Tikait in Rajasthan's Alwar district, damaging the rear windshield of his car. The BKU accused the BJP of being behind the attack.

Police detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to BJP's students wing ABVP.

A large number of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The Parliament had passed the bills last September during the Monsoon Session. 

Rahul Gandhi
Farmers Protest
BJP
BKU
ABVP
Sangh Parivar
Farm Bills

