Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress

Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress for 'anti-party activities'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 14 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 23:53 ist
Sanjay Jha file photo

Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been suspended for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline", the party's Maharashtra unit said on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.

Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline", Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat declared in a statement.

Thorat is also a minister in the state, where the Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Soon after the article appeared in a leading English daily last month, the Congress had removed Jha as a party spokesperson. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Jha
Congress
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 