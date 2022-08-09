Sanjay Rathod’s induction in Shinde government sparks controversy

The induction of Sanjay Rathod in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra’s new ministry is now in the eye of a political storm.

Rathod, who resigned on February 28, 2021, as the state forest minister under Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA), was implicated in the death of social media celebrity Pooja Chavan.

Rathod, who is a Shiv Sena leader from the Banjara community and a three-time MLA from Digras in Yavatmal district, was inducted into Shinde’s new cabinet on Tuesday.

While the partners in the MVA—Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress—termed the decision unfortunate, a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party—a partner in the current government—too was unhappy with Rathod’s addition.

State BJP vice president Chitra Wagh tweeted a video, in which she was heard saying: “It is very unfortunate that Sanjay Rathod, who was responsible for the death of Maharashtra’s daughter Pooja Chavan, has been given the post of minister again. I will continue my fight against him.”

“We are not at all surprised,” said NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, too, criticised the decision to include Rathod in the ministry.

“It’s (BJP) like a washing machine. Once they go there, they come out clean,” said Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Chief minister Shinde, however, justified the decision. “You all are aware that Rathod was given a clean chit when the MVA government was in power...That’s why we have made him a minister. We will speak to anyone who has any objection,” Shinde said.

While deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was dismissive, saying the chief minister had “explained the position aptly”, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “It was the Thackeray-led government which gave Rathod a clean chit.”

Days after the Chavan’s death, Fadnavis, then Leader of Opposition, wrote a scathing letter to state’s Director General of Police Hemant Nagrale, and submitted 12 audio in connection to the incident and called for an investigation.

Rathod’s name had cropped up after the news of Pooja Chavan’s death in Pune became public on February 8, 2021. Chavan, who hailed from Parli Vaijnath in Marathwada region’s Beed district, was also from the Banjara community and was active in social and community work.

The 22-year-old died after falling from the balcony of an apartment in Pune’s Hadapsar area; the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and were investigating the case.