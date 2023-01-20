Sanjay Raut joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut on Friday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Jammu & Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

When the Yatra passed through Maharashtra in November, Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray had joined Gandhi.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was all praise for Gandhi as he joined the march in Kathua on the 125th day of the march.

“I have come here and represent the Shiv Sena. The atmosphere of the country is changing and I see Rahul Gandhi as a leader raising his voice. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining,” Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, told reporters.

"I look up to Rahul Gandhi as a leader who can raise his voice against all odds in the nation…people across the nation are getting connected to the Yatra, they are coming out in support of Rahul Gandhi and happily joining the Yatra,” said Raut, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 61-year-old Raut was seen marching with Gandhi even as the marchers raised slogans like ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

The Saamana Online tweeted: “Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu. In around 5 degree Celsius and rains, Raut marched 12 kms with Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: “Come rain, come wind, the Bharat Jodo Yatra powers on! This morning, even as we walked through heavy rains, the people of Jammu enthusiastically welcomed Rahul Gandhi & Bharat Yatris. It was a doubly special occasion, with senior Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut joining the Padyatra!”