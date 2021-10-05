Sanjay Raut meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks joint action on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here, calling for a joint action by political parties in connection with the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri where Opposition leaders are not allowed to go.

After the meeting, Raut said the issue of a delegation of Opposition parties visiting Lakhimpur Kheri was discussed.

Before the meeting, Raut tweeted, "Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP."

Raut's meeting came against the backdrop of UP government detaining or arresting Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi.

Many other leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, SP and the BSP, have been detained by the UP government.

Earlier in the day, Rahul tweeted in support of his sister Priyanka, "the one who is kept in custody is not afraid. She is a true Congressman, will not give up! Satyagraha will not stop."

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress MP P Chidambaram said in a statement that the facts and circumstances concerning Priyanka's detention "conclusively establish that there is no rule of law" in UP.

"She was 'arrested' at 4.30 am on Monday. She has been detained in the PAC guest house at Sitapur. The District Collector and the Judicial Magistrate concerned are both stationed in Sitapur. She has been in detention for more than 30 hours. She has not been produced before a Judicial Magistrate. There is no order of any Judicial Magistrate. Her constitutional rights under Articles 19 and 21 have been grossly violated," he said.

He also claimed that her "arrest" violated several provisions of the CrPC, which says no woman can be arrested after sunset or before sunrise. "She was arrested at 4:30 AM, which is illegal. She was arrested by a male police officer, which is illegal. There was no memorandum of arrest and it was not served upon her and her signature was not taken - which is illegal," he said.

"Law and Order in UP seem to mean (Chief Minister Yogi) Adityanath's law and Adityanath's order. The police in UP seem to be not obeying the law but are carrying out Adityanath's law and Adityanath's order. This is grossly illegal and utterly shameful. The Congress Party strongly condemns the high-handed and unconstitutional acts of the UP government and UP police," Chidambaram added.

