Sanjay Raut will join NCP, claims Nitesh Rane

Amid the ever-changing political situation in Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday dropped a bomb on Sunday by claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut would soon join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP have dismissed the claim.
Nitesh, an MLA from Kankavli, is the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, a former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Ranes and Thackerays have been in a constant war of words.
Talking to reporters, the junior Rane said: “Very soon there would be an explosion in Maharashtra politics. Sanjay Rajaram Raut will join NCP before June 10.”
Criticism of Uddhav in Pawar's book is wrong information: Sanjay Raut
Rane also linked the development to Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who is now Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and a former four-time deputy Chief Minister.
Incidentally, June 10 is the 25th Foundation Day of the NCP.
“Sanjay Raut has always opposed Ajit Pawar. So he has just one condition, if Ajit Pawar leaves the party, he will join NCP…I am saying this with some knowledge,” the junior Rane added.
When Ajit Pawar was asked about it, he said: “I have no knowledge of this.”
Asked about this, Yuva Sena president and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said: “He gets paid to make such statements.”
Raut’s brother and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut rubbished Nitesh’s statement. “Sanjay Raut has always been with Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray…what is loyalty has to be learnt from him.
